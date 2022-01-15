By Associated PressToday at 10:04 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 10:04 p.m. ESTVERMILLION, S.D. — Mason Archambault scored 25 points to lead six in double figures and South Dakota defeated Omaha 105-70 on Saturday,Hunter Goodrick had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightFrankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti had 11 points each for the Mavericks (3-16, 2-6).—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...