The Coyotes (19-2, 8-0 Summit League) have won eight straight games, their last loss coming at now top-ranked South Carolina, 73-60, on Dec. 22.

All of Arens’ five field goals were 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Duffy was 7 of 10 from the floor with five assists. Madison McKeever added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 11 points and seven rebounds. The Coyotes shot 52%, including 10 of 22 from the arc for 45.4%.