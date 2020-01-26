Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Rylie Torrey had 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point tries for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 3-5), who committed 18 turnovers.
South Dakota took the lead from the outset with an Arens’ 3-pointer and led by seven at halftime. the Coyotes didn’t shake loose of ORU until a 19-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, with Duffy scoring seven points, for a 70-46 lead with 7:42 remaining.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.