Jerome Desrosiers had 11 points for Princeton, which earned its sixth straight victory. Ryan Schwieger added 11 points. Aririguzoh finished with 10 points and three assists.
Noah Kirkwood scored a season-high 21 points for the Crimson (13-6, 2-2). Chris Lewis added 12 points and three blocks. Christian Juzang had 10 points.
Princeton takes on Cornell on the road on Friday. Harvard faces Yale on the road on Friday.
