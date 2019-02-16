PRINCETON, N.J. — Richmond Aririguzoh registered 18 points and three blocks as Princeton narrowly defeated Dartmouth 69-68 on Saturday night.

Myles Stephens had 17 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (13-8, 5-3 Ivy League). Jaelin Llewellyn added 14 points. Devin Cannady had 10 points for the hosts.

Brendan Barry had 26 points for the Big Green (11-13, 2-6). James Foye added 17 points. Chris Knight had 12 points.

Princeton faces Cornell at home on Friday. Dartmouth takes on Yale on the road on Friday.

