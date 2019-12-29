Evan Taylor scored 14 points and Jordan Cohen added 13 for the Mountain Hawks (3-9), who take a seven-game losing streak into Patriot League play. Jeameril Wilson and James Karnik scored 12 points apiece.
Lehigh had 20 turnovers the Tigers turned into 23 points. Prince went 10 of 27 from 3-point range with Llewellyn and Friberg going 3 of 6.
