Arizona has won five straight in the series against Cal and is 18-14-2 all-time. The Bears have not won in Tucson since 2002. ... Cal’s defense has allowed 315.3 yards and 18.3 points per game the last four games after giving up 417.8 yards and 29.3 points the first four. ... Arizona is second in the Pac-12 and 24th nationally in pass defense, allowing 193.5 yards per game. ... The Bears have lost one fumble this season, leading the Pac-12 and tied for second in the FBS.