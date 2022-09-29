Arizona, Colorado both hunting for first Pac-12 victory

Both teams are looking for their first Pac-12 win, but Colorado is in more dire straits than Arizona. The Buffaloes are winless and have lost all four of their games — against TCU, Minnesota, Air Force and UCLA — by at least 25 points. Because of that, it’s no surprise coach Karl Dorrell’s job security is tenuous at best. Arizona is on the rise after going 1-11 last season. The Wildcats would be halfway to bowl eligibility with a win.