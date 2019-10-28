Arizona has struggled defensively this season, ranking 119th in the FBS in total defense, allowing 469.9 yards per game, and 118th in scoring defense, giving up 35 points per game. The Wildcats have allowed 132 points the past three games, all losses.
Cecil spent 15 seasons as an NFL assistant before being hired as an analyst by Rodriguez in 2017.
