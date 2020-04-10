Green averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his lone season with the Wildcats. He’s projected to be a first-round pick.
An athletic 6-foot-6 guard, he grew up in Sydney before his family moved to Phoenix. Green played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before joining coach Sean Miller’s heralded 2019 recruiting class that included Mannion and Nnaji.
Mannion declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday. Nnaji did it last week.
