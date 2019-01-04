TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has hired former NFL player DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach.

The school announced the addition to Kevin Sumlin’s staff on Friday.

Murray was recruited by and played for Sumlin at Oklahoma and joins the Wildcats after seven NFL seasons with Dallas, Philadelphia and Tennessee. He rushed for 7,174 yards and had 2,165 receiving yards before retiring last summer.

Murray spent the 2018 season working as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

He had a stellar career at Oklahoma, still ranking in the top 25 in FBS history with 6,718 all-purpose yards and 65 touchdowns.

