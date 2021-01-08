Brown has coached nearly 45 years and is a five-time nominee — a finalist in 2016 — for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. He also served as defensive coordinator at Boston College (2013-15), UConn (2011-12) and Maryland (2009).
Brown also served as head coach at Massachusetts, Northeastern and Plymouth State.
