Rhoads spent the past two seasons as UCLA’s defensive backs coach after a two-year stint at Arkansas, where he was defensive coordinator in 2017. He also served as interim head coach after Bret Bielema was fired in November 2017.
Rhoads spent seven seasons as Iowa State’s head coach, leading the Cyclones to three bowl games. He also worked as an assistant at Pittsburgh, University of Pacific and Ohio State.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.