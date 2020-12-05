Jacob Davison drove into the lane and tried a kickout pass for a tying 3-pointer but Dalen intercepted and was fouled. After he made two free throws, EWU made a layup as time expired.
Tubelis finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0).
Eastern Washington (0-2) led 43-38 at the half, making 8 of 17 3-pointers and shooting 55% overall. Brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves both had 10 points.
The Eagles managed to stay in the game despite missing their first nine shots off the second half and shooting 25%, going 2 of 15 behind the arc. The Wildcats clamped down on the Groves brothers with Tanner’s 3-point play their only points after the break.
Arizona, now 109-12 in its last 121 games at home, grabbed the lead early in the second half but the Eagles had an 11-1 run to go up 56-48 with 8:32 to play. Kim Aiken Jr., made three free throws and Casson Rouse followed with a triple. Arizona came back with a 14-4 run as EWU couldn’t find its shooting touchdown and a Tubelis jumper made it 67-62 with 1:47 to go.
Tyler Robertson scored 14 points and Rouse had 13 to join the Groves brothers in double figures for the Eagles.
Eastern was outrebound 29-13 in the second half and 47-27 for the game. Arizona had 16 offensive rebounds it converted into 17 second chance points.
