Arizona finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 33-4 overall. The Wildcats averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.