Arizona will need backcourt help next season with freshmen Nico Mannion and Josh Green expected to declare for the draft and Dylan Smith set to graduate. Sophomore Brandon Williams is still on the roster, but his status is uncertain due to a chronic knee injury.
Brown will play in a guard rotation that will likely include returning junior Jemarl Baker and Georgetown transfer James Akinjo.
