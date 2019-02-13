Arizona (14-10, 5-6) vs. Utah (13-10, 7-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to extend Arizona’s conference losing streak to six games. Arizona’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 82-71 on Jan. 19. Utah is coming off a 93-92 road win over UCLA in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Sedrick Barefield has averaged 16.3 points and four assists to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Timmy Allen is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and five rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Brandon Randolph, who is averaging 14.1 points.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Utes have scored 78.4 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.5 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

BRILLIANT BRANDON: Randolph has connected on 30.6 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Runnin’ Utes are 8-10 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

___

