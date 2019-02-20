Cal (5-20, 0-13) vs. Arizona (14-12, 5-8)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. In its last six wins against the Golden Bears, Arizona has won by an average of 11 points. Cal’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 74-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Arizona’s Brandon Randolph has averaged 13.4 points while Chase Jeter has put up 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Justice Sueing has averaged 15 points and six rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 10.8 points and 4.1 assists.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Sueing has connected on 28.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Cal has lost its last eight road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 83 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal and Arizona are the class of the Pac-12 when it comes to ball security. The Golden Bears are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 16.3 percent of their possessions this year, while the Wildcats are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 16.4 percent.

