Arizona (16-12, 7-8) vs. Oregon State (17-9, 9-5)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Oregon State. Arizona has won by an average of 15 points in its last six wins over the Beavers. Oregon State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2015, a 58-56 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Tres Tinkle has averaged 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Beavers. Complementing Tinkle is Stephen Thompson Jr., who is maintaining an average of 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Chase Jeter, who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Tinkle has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 60.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oregon State’s S. Thompson has attempted 162 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 9 of 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.