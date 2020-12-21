STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 59.2.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Grizzlies. Arizona has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana has assists on 43 of 92 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.
