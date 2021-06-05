Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while sending 10 batters to the plate for the game’s final margin in an almost four-hour contest.
The Lopes, in their first post-season appearance at the Division I level, led 4-0 after 1 1/2 innings before Arizona began chipping away.
Arizona (41-15) scored a pair in the bottom of the second and a run in each of the next two innings before taking the lead for good on O’Tremba’s two-run homer in the sixth.
The two squads combined to pound out 31 total hits and the Wildcats (41-15) batted .414 (17 for 41) at the plate.
Jacob Wilson went 3 for 5 for Grand Canyon (39-20-1).