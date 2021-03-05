Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.
The Notice of Allegations also charged basketball coach Sean Miller with failing to promote compliance and unethical behavior by former assistant coach Mark Phelps for asking a player to delete texts related to an impermissible $500 loan.
Phelps and Richardson also were charged with unethical recruiting conduct.
Arizona’s case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The Wildcats self-imposed a postseason ban this season and finished 17-9.
