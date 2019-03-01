Arizona (17-12, 8-8) vs. Oregon (16-12, 7-8)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona seeks revenge on Oregon after dropping the first matchup in Tucson. The teams last went at it on Jan. 17, when the Ducks outshot Arizona 38.6 percent to 36.5 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 59-54 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Bol Bol is averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Ducks. Complementing Bol is Payton Pritchard, who is accounting for 12 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Wildcats are led by Chase Jeter, who is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JETER: Across 27 appearances this season, Arizona’s Jeter has shot 58.6 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 17-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Ducks are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 16-5 when holding opponents below 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arizona’s Brandon Randolph has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 30.1 percent of them, and is 3 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.