That led to an Arizona State (8-11, 5-8 Pac-12) eruption in which the Sun Devils outscored Washington 19-4 for a 20-point halftime lead. Martin scored nine straight points to start the outburst and 13 of the 19.
Martin has scored 20 or more in six consecutive games.
The Sun Devils finished 35 for 69 (50.7%) and buried 10 3-pointers.
Marcus Tsohonis scored 16 points for Washington (5-18, 4-14) and Jamal Bey 12.
The Huskies will face Arizona State on Thursday. It was scheduled to be played in Seattle on Jan. 2 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
