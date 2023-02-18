Arizona St. pulls away from Utah behind Cambridge Jr.'s 3s

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEMPE, Ariz. — Warren Washington scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Arizona State shook off Utah late for a 67-59 win on Saturday to avoid its second consecutive home loss. Devan Cambridge scored 15 points and Desmond Cambridge Jr. 14 on 6-for-9 shooting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Desmond Cambridge Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Arizona State a 58-57 lead with 2:19 to play and they never trailed again. He added another 3 with 48 seconds left for a 63-59 advantage.

The Sun Devils raced to a 7-0 lead before Utah regrouped and led 26-25 at intermission.

Marco Anthony, Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 12 points as the Utes managed to stay close despite committing 17 turnovers.

The Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7) were victorious in their final regular season home contest and will conclude conference play on the road against No. 8 Arizona (Feb. 25), No. 4 UCLA (March 2) and USC (March 4).

Colorado beat Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night creating urgency to beat the Utes (17-11, 10-7) as they vie for a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Utah hosts UCLA on Thursday, USC on Feb. 25 and conclude the regular season at Colorado on March 4

