While Las Vegas went through significant reinventions over the past 30 years, its bowl game was played in Sam Boyd Stadium, an outdated venue 10 miles from the Strip, since its creation in 1992. That changes when the game finally moves to Allegiant Stadium, the palatial home of the NFL’s Raiders. Last year’s game was scheduled to be the first in its new setting before being canceled because of the pandemic. With it comes a change in tie-in, continuing its Pac-12 affiliation against an opponent from the Big Ten or SEC on a rotating basis.