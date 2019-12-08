Florida State: The Seminoles, whose 36-year bowl streak ended in 2018, were in danger of missing a second straight postseason before interim coach Odell Haggins replaced the fired Willie Taggart and won two of three to end the season. Mike Norvell was hired from Memphis to take over following the bowl game.

AD

LAST TIME

AD

Florida State 52, Arizona State 44 (Nov. 3, 1984)

BOWL HISTORY

Arizona State: 32nd bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the seventh time and third time in six years.

Florida State: 47th bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the third time and first time since 1966.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD