Arizona State hosts Earlington and San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-5) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -12; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points in San Diego's 84-58 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Sun Devils are 5-0 in home games. Arizona State ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the Sun Devils with 7.3 boards.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 6-5 to begin the season. San Diego is fifth in the WCC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jase Townsend is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Toreros: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

