Arizona State opens pivotal season against Northern Arizona

Arizona State kicks off what could be a make-or-break fifth season under coach Herm Edwards. The charismatic coach was thought to be on the hot seat last season before athletic director Ray Anderson said Edwards would return for the 2022 season. The Sun Devils have numerous new pieces to work into the fold after losing several key players to the transfer portal and 11 others who were drafted or signed with NFL teams as free agents. Opening with an FCS opponent would seem like an easy way to get the new players acclimated, but the Lumberjacks are no pushovers. Entering its fourth season under former ASU defensive coordinator Chris Ball, Northern Arizona has most of its offense back and beat Arizona in Tucson last season for its first victory over a Pac-12 school.