Arizona State plays Colorado following Cambridge's 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-8, 9-6 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -2.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Desmond Cambridge scored 24 points in Arizona State’s 70-62 overtime win against the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils are 9-4 on their home court. Arizona State averages 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article