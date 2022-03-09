The Cardinal are 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.
The teams play each other for the third time this season. Arizona State won the last matchup 65-56 on March 5. Jackson scored 18 to help lead Arizona State to the victory, and Brandon Angel scored 14 points for Stanford.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jackson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.
Spencer Jones is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire is averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.
Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.