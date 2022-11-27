Arizona State puts home win streak on the line against Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (3-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1)
The Braves are 2-2 on the road. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Arizona State.
Keondre Montgomery averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.