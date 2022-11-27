Arizona State puts home win streak on the line against Alcorn State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -17.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Alcorn State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Sun Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona State is fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 2.5.

The Braves are 2-2 on the road. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Arizona State.

Keondre Montgomery averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Alcorn State.

