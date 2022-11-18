Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

NEW YORK — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and Jett Howard had 12 for Michigan (3-1), which routed Pittsburgh 91-60 on Wednesday but shot just 34% against ASU.
Cambridge drained four 3-pointers on the night and sparked a 29-10 run in the first half for Arizona State, which began the surge by scoring on nine straight possessions.
Michigan got within 15 just once more. Dickinson put back a miss by Howard to cut the lead to 50-34 early in the second half, but the momentum was short-lived as Howard was whistled for a foul 12 seconds later before Arizona State’s Warren Washington slammed home an alley-oop.
Cambridge hit consecutive 3s — the second with Howard’s hand in his face — before he cut into the lane, took a pass from Washington and dunked to make it 60-41.
A jumper by Horne with 10:55 left extended it to 64-43 for Arizona State, which led by 32 before Michigan emptied the bench with 4:12 remaining. The Sun Devils followed suit with 2:26 to play.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: Led by Dickinson down low, the Wolverines made 62.3% of their 2-point attempts in their first three games. But the Sun Devils doubled and sometimes triple-teamed Dickinson, holding Michigan to 43% from inside the arc. The Wolverines missed four consecutive shots at or near the basket during a single possession while down 22-10. They couldn’t make up for it from beyond the arc, finishing 4 of 22 (18%) on 3s.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils entered shooting just 29.4% from 3-point territory but thrived against Michigan’s zone defense, going 8 for 14 in the first half and 11 of 19 (58%) overall.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Tries to rebound against Ohio at home Sunday night.
Arizona State: Will host Grambling on Tuesday night.
