Arizona State takes on conference rival Washington State

Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Arizona State in Pac-12 action Thursday. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 in home games. Arizona State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Sun Devils and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Bagley is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

TJ Bamba is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

