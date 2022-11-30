Arizona State visits Colorado after da Silva's 20-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-3)
The Sun Devils are 0-1 in road games. Arizona State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.
The Buffaloes and Sun Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. da Silva is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points for Colorado.
DJ Horne is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for Arizona State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.