No. 8 Arizona plays No. 4 UCLA after Tubelis' 25-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona faces the No. 4 UCLA Bruins after Azuolas Tubelis scored 25 points in Arizona's 87-81 win over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 16-0 in home games. UCLA is the leader in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Wildcats are 14-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Kerr Kriisa is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

