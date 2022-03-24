The Cougars are 15-3 in AAC play. Houston averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyler Edwards is averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Taze Moore is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

