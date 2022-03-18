The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State leads the Horizon scoring 76.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Trey Calvin is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

