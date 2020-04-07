Mannion arrived in Tucson as the highest-rated recruit in a class that included Nnaji and Josh Green.
Mannion averaged 14 points and was second in the Pac-12 with 5.3 assists per game during his lone season at Arizona. The 6-foot-3 guard from Phoenix earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors.
Mannion was born in Italy, where his father, Pace, played professionally after being an NBA draft pick in 1983. A heady guard and creative passer, he’s projected to be a first-round pick in 2020.
Nnaji declared for the draft last week and Green is expected to make a decision soon.
Arizona shored up its backcourt for next season on Monday, when Seattle grad transfer Terrell Brown committed to the Wildcats.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.