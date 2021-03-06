Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.
The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.
