ITTA BENA, Miss. — Martaveous McKnight had 28 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff easily beat Mississippi Valley State 91-57 on Saturday.

Terrance Banyard had 14 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-18, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marquell Carter added 10 points. Artavious McDyess had 10 points for the visiting team.

Mississippi Valley State put up 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Dante Scott had 21 points for the Delta Devils (6-26, 4-14). Gregory Jones-Rollins added 10 points. Jordan Evans had 10 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 64-52 on Jan. 5.

