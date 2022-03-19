The Aggies’ record in WAC action is 13-4. New Mexico State averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Story continues below advertisement

Teddy Allen is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___