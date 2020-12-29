STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 59.5.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Auburn has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Arkansas has assists on 55 of 98 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.
