The Razorbacks led 38-26 at halftime and gradually extended their lead through the first 13 minutes of the second half. Jaylin Williaims’ three-point play extended the lead to 30 with 7:08 to go. Elon’s Kris Wooten, Torrence Watson and Burford made 3-pointers as the Phoenix scored the next 13 points, but it was of little consequence.