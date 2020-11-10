Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually.
The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year - a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. Florida is 4-1.
