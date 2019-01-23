Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe (1) steals the ball and tries to drive past Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (Michael Woods/Associated Press)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Joe scored 23 points and Arkansas rallied from an early deficit to snap a four-game losing streak beating Missouri 72-60 Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Joe knocked down seven 3-pointers and fueled a late second-half run that turned a close game into a runaway.

Arkansas (11-7, 2-4 SEC) led 60-59 with 4:27 left when the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run. Joe buried 3-pointers around two inside buckets to give Arkansas a 70-59 lead with 2:28 left.

The loss was the fourth in the last five games for Missouri (10-7, 1-4) which seized control early in the first half and raced to a 14-2 lead on a layup by Jordan Geist eight minutes in. Arkansas opened the game by going 1-of-12 from the floor and went more than six minutes without a point early in the half.

Jeremiah Tilmon scored seven of his nine first-half points in the first eight minutes to help the Tigers grab the early momentum.

Desi Sills finally got Arkansas going, getting a transition bucket off a turnover and the Razorbacks slowly whittled away at Missouri’s lead.

Daniel Gafford scored inside and Reggie Chaney added back-to-back buckets to pull Arkansas within 26-20 with 4:11 left before halftime.

Arkansas took its first lead of the game with an 8-0 run with under three minutes left in the half. Sills hit a pair of free throws, then Joe and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for a 30-29 Razorbacks lead with 2:10 left.

Xavier Pinson drained a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, but Gafford, who scored 13 points, threw up a shot as he was falling down which went well above the backboard then down through the net as the buzzer sounded, cutting Missouri’s lead to 34-32.

Mark Smith led Missouri with 22 points.

UP NEXT Missouri: The Tigers will host LSU on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks step out of SEC play in Lubbock against Texas Tech. Tipoff in the Big 12/SEC Challenge game is set for 5 p.m.

_____________

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.