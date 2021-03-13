SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas’ JD Notae, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Cameron Thomas has connected on 30.4 percent of the 181 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.6 percent of his free throws this season.
DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: LSU is 12-0 when it holds opponents to 40.6 percent or worse from the field, and 5-8 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Arkansas is 19-0 when it allows 44.8 percent or less from the field and 3-5 whenever opponents exceed that mark.
PERFECT WHEN: The Razorbacks are 19-0 when holding opponents to 44.8 percent or worse from the field, and 3-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6 percent or worse, and 5-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.
DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 82.8 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks seventh nationally. The LSU defense has allowed 75.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 259th).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.