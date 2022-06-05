Arkansas hits 7 HRs, beats Oklahoma St. 20-12 in semifinals

Placeholder while article actions load

Peyton Stovall led off the eighth with a single before Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nolan McLean replaced reliever Roman Phansalkar and struck out Brady Slavens but Cayden Wallace drew an eight-pitch walk to score Stovall, Michael Turner walked on four straight balls to bring in Gregory and Webb scored when Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 11-10. Moore followed with another walk before Trevor Martin came on and his first pitch was drilled over the wall in left by Battles to make it 16-10.