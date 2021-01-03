The Tigers trailed by double-digits in the second half but continued to battle, pulling within 66-63 with 7:10 left and the game was close the rest of the way.
Arkansas got back-to-back 3-pointers from Dungee and Destiny Slocum to give itself some breathing room at 72-63, and the Razorbacks needed every bit of it.
Missouri (4-3, 0-2) stayed within four points at 85-81 and again 89-85, but Arkansas was able to hold on.
Aijha Blackwell led the way for Missouri with 20 and Haley Troup added 15 for the Tigers.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Plays at Auburn next Sunday.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks will be on the road Thursday at Tennessee.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.