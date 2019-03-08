Alabama (17-13, 8-9) vs. Arkansas (16-14, 7-10)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama at Bud Walton Arena. The last victory for the Crimson Tide at Arkansas was a 79-68 win on Feb. 23, 2012.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile Daniel Gafford has averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the charge for the Razorbacks. Complementing Gafford is Mason Jones, who is putting up 14 points and four rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Kira Lewis Jr., who is averaging 14 points.

LOVE FOR LEWIS JR.: Lewis has connected on 36.8 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Crimson Tide are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 17-6 when they exceed 64 points. The Razorbacks are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 16-6 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson Tide. Arkansas has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its past three contests while Alabama has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Arkansas defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.5 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate among Division I teams. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.4 percent through 30 games (ranking the Crimson Tide 276th).

