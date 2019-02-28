Mississippi (19-9, 9-6) vs. Arkansas (14-14, 5-10)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks to extend Arkansas’s conference losing streak to seven games. Arkansas’ last SEC win came against the Vanderbilt Commodores 69-66 on Feb. 5. Mississippi fell 73-71 at home to Tennessee on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Daniel Gafford is putting up 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Razorbacks. Complementing Gafford is Mason Jones, who is accounting for 13.7 points per game. The Rebels have been led by Breein Tyree, who is averaging 18.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tyree has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rebels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while Mississippi has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas is rated first in the SEC with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

